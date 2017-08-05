Saucier fire destroys home

Firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire in Saucier around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

When units arrived, the fire in the single story wood home on Old Highway 49 and Hudson Lane was fully involved.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says crews from Harrison County fire service, as well as Saucier, Lizana, and McHenry fire departments worked to extinguish the blaze.

According to Sullivan, no one was home at the time because the homeowners are currently out of town. No firefighters were injured in the fire, and the home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.