Gulfport community struggles with death of 6-year-old

Following the tragic shooting death of 6-year-old Zaylan Sparkman, the North Gulfport community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

But, not only was Zaylan's life taken far too soon, his 16-year-old brother is charged with manslaughter.

Over at St. James Baptist Church in Gulfport, Rev. Eddie Hartwell says Zaylan's family is shaken by the incident.

Tonight at 10, WLOX News Now reporter Caray Grace sits down with Hartwell to learn more about how the family is coping with Zaylan's death.

