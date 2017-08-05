In need of a physician, free clinic shuts doors

After more than a decade of serving the community, Bethel Free Health clinic is closing its doors for the time being.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the clinic said the facility will not be open until they are able to find a physician willing to volunteer.

Executive director Judy Jones told WLOX News Now in January she had not taken a salary in the past year just to keep the clinic up and running.

Physicians interested in volunteering may contact Jones at bethelkatclinic@gmail.com.

