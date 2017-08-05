Friendship Oak partially detaches

After more than 500 years of inviting eyes to view its beauty, part of the Friendship Oak tree has broken.

Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park campus confirm that the tree is partially detached. The university arborist will assess the damage, and the tree does not pose any danger to the public.

According to the school's website the massive tree is 59-feet tall, and nearly 20 feet wide. The Friendship Oak has survived multiple hurricanes, including Katrina.

