Pascagoula's Beach Pier Plaza re-opens

Visitors say they hare happy to see the pier re-open. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Pascagoula's Beach Pier Plaza is officially open following some major upgrades

The pier was closed for the majority of the summer for renovations. Trevor Hodgins is an avid fisher, and wasn't too pleased with the pier being out of commission for so long.

"It destroyed my whole summer pretty much," Hodgins said.

Those two, long months without his favorite place to go fishing is the reason he made sure he was the first person out at the pier early Saturday morning when the city unlocked the gates.

"It's a big relief," he added.

Renovations include a large plaza style boardwalk with composite decking, picnic areas, and a new ADA accessible ramp.

"I love it now," said Hodgins. "I told all my friends about it."

Visitors spent the day strolling across the new pier, checking out the upgrades, and taking in the beautiful day.

Hodgins says he's glad to be reunited with his favorite spot.

"I'll be coming out here almost every day," Hodgins said.

For now the pier is closed at night because of technical difficulties with the lighting on the pier. Technicians are working to fix the issue.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.