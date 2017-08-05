CNN names Gulfport one of the most charming cities in the South

Fishbone Alley was named as one of the "must see" spots for Gulfport visitors. (Photo source: WLOX)

CNN is shining a spotlight on Gulfport, naming the coast city as one of "15 charming cities in the American South you may have overlooked."

Gulfport comes in at #10 on the list and includes suggestions on where visitors can eat, stay, and play.

Of course, Fishbone Alley and Pop Brothers are always popular stops for locals and travel writers alike, but do you know about Tasty Tours?

The article suggests visitors book a three-hour walking culinary tour through Downtown Gulfport that spotlights five local dining establishments. (Editor's Note: Tasty Tours also offers two other tours in Ocean Springs highlighting gardens and seafood.)

CNN also mentions how the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival can make for a magical visit during the colder months of the year. The festival runs from the end of November through the start of January. Last year it drew more than 60,000 guests.

Read the full article from CNN here: 15 charming cities in the American South you may have overlooked

