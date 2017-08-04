Man running across America for mental illness awareness

An Oregon man is running across America. Dan Cornford started in Oregon four months ago and on Friday he was running on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.



WLOX caught up with him as he crossed into Gulfport from Long Beach. Cornford plans to keep chugging along until he gets to West Palm Beach, Fla.



He says he's running to raise awareness for mental illness and veterans services.

Along the way, Cornford has given people a reason to get active and change their attitudes for the better.

"People commenting on when I get up in the morning. I'm having a tough time getting out and doing something, but then I think about what you're going through, and what you're doing and it motivates me to suck it up and get on with the day," Cornford said.

Cornford stayed Gulfport on Friday night and plans on making it to Gautier on Saturday before moving into Alabama on Sunday.

You can find more information on Cornford's journey at https://www.facebook.com/dancornfordrunner/ or https://www.cornfordfoundation.org/.

