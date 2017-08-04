Man running across America for mental illness awareness

Less than two months into the job, Moss Point Mayor Mario King is making some noticeable changes at City Hall.More >>
Dodging the raindrops, USM leaders cut the ribbon Friday morning for the new Toxicology Building located at the Gulf Coast Research Lab's Cedar Point campus in Ocean Springs.More >>
Dan Cornford started his journey to run across America in Oregon four months ago and on Friday he was running on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.More >>
Months after initial complaints, residents of a Gautier neighborhood say raw sewage drainage is still persistent.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
An 8-year-old girl in Florida has died months after drinking boiling water on a dare. She is remembered for her smile and joyful attitude.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
Instead of celebrating Ki'ari Pope's entry into third-grade, her parents are planning her funeral.More >>
There’s a surprising item on the state’s list of tax-free clothing items: Diapers.More >>
A high speed chase into Madison County ended with a wreck involving a Richland Police cruiser.More >>
