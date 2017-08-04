Biloxi picks up year's worth of rain in just over 7 months

As of Aug 4th, Biloxi has recorded 66.8 inches of rain, exceeding the yearly average of 64.83"

After receiving a record breaking 22.96 inches of rain last June, and over 15 inches in January, it has been a very rainy year for Biloxi.

And after heavy storms rolled through South Mississippi Friday morning, Biloxi has now received over a year’s worth of rain in just 7 months and 4 days.

On average, Biloxi sees 64.83 inches of rain in a year. As of August 4, 2017, Biloxi has picked up 66.8 inches.

So where does this rank in terms of rainiest years?

As of now, 2017 is the 43rd wettest year on record. But we still have about 5 months left in the year.

All of Biloxi’s top 10 wettest years have received over 77 inches of rain. The wettest year on record was in 1995 when 91.22 inches was recorded.



So could 2017 be the rainiest on record?

Hypothetically, if only the average monthly rainfall totals were recorded from August through December, 2017 could end up as the 5th wettest year on record. Biloxi would only need 3.76 inches of rain in addition to the rest of the year’s monthly averages to break the record for wettest year.

Time will tell.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved