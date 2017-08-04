Child shot in Gulfport

The Gulfport Police Department confirms that at least one person has been shot near the 3600 block of Sabine.

The victim - a 6-year-old child - has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to a live broadcast by GPD, officers are canvasing the area, but no suspects appear to be at large. The incident is believed to be a contained shooting.

"We think the facts are pointing one way, but as with any investigation we're keeping our grab real big to make sure we don't miss anything," said Police Chief Leonard Papania.

