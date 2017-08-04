6 year old's teen brother arrested in his death

The brother of a six year old boy who was shot Friday night has been arrested in the child's death.

Police say Albert Deonta Craft III, 16, is now charged with manslaughter after shooting the child with a handgun. The boy -- Zaylan Sparkman -- was taken to Memorial Hospital in critical condition but died shortly after.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Sabine Street in Gulfport at 6 p.m. Officer found Sparkman suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. They interviewed all parties involved in the shooting, identifying Craft as the suspect.

Police say Craft fired a single round striking Spectrum at the child. He was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

"We think the facts are pointing one way, but as with any investigation we're keeping our grab real big to make sure we don't miss anything," said Police Chief Leonard Papania during a live broadcast by GPD.

