No spills after barge catches fire in MS Sound

New details are emerging about what started a fire Thursday on a barge off Cat Island. The vessel is now being prepped for towing.

Devall Towing owns the barge. Joe Devall said the fire started in the vessel’s engine room. He said it was contained by the four men on board and first responders.

The barge had 800 gallons of diesel fuel and 2,500 pounds of anhydrous ammonia on board. Nothing leaked into the water or air, according to authorities. There were also no injuries reported

Rupert Lacy, Harrison County’s Emergency Management Director, said the barge is being prepped to be moved to Port Bienville, which is up the Pearl River.

Lacy said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Coast Guard, MDEQ, MDMR, and Gulfport Fire Department all worked together to contain the chemicals and the fire to protect the environment. He said those agencies continue to monitor the water and air to ensure there is no environmental threat.

