Change of Command ceremony brings new leadership to Seabee Base

A Change of Command ceremony bid farewell to the outgoing Commander of the Seabee Center and said hello to a new one on Friday.

The auditorium in the training center was packed with friends and fellow officers honoring Capt. Cheryl Hansen for her many years of service and dedication. Hansen has served as commander since July 2015, and is the first female commanding officer of the base.

Incoming commander Capt. Bill Whitmire is no stranger to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He previously served as commanding officer of the Naval Construction Training Center from 2010 to 2012. Whitmire says he looks forward to getting to know the community a little better.

"The last time I was here I was a tenant command; a schoolhouse commander. So I had a little bit smaller viewpoint of what it was like to be a member of the Gulf Coast military community. In this job I get to meet all of those folks and get to work with all of those supported commands, and also to work with our community leaders which I think is a tremendous opportunity," said Whitmire.

Hansen welcomed Whitmire and his family back to Gulfport during her closing remarks.

