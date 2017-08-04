Online magazine focuses on Bay St. Louis charm

The online publication brings the culture, history, and charm of Bay St. Louis to life. (Photo source: WLOX)

Ellis Anderson is in the now-you-know business. She and Lisa Monti host the Shoofly Radio hour on the first Wednesday of every month on WQRZ 103.5 FM in Bay St. Louis.

It's an extension of Anderson's digital venture, Shoofly Magazine. The online publication brings the culture, history, and charm of Bay St. Louis to life.

"They're going to read good, solid stories about the community and learn more about the place they live and have a deeper appreciation for it," Anderson said.

Anderson's articles and features explore Bay. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, and other areas of Hancock County. She calls Shoofly hyperlocal media.

"...we limit the reach to dig deeper in these communities for stories. You're not reading about people who live 50 miles away. You're reading about people who live next door to you or a few miles away," said Anderson.

Because the magazine is published monthly, Anderson developed a way of being current. She invented what she calls the big buzz as a way to insert timely news.

"We came up with the idea have having a blog within the magazine, so as soon as we get hold of a hot, juicy piece of news it's out there," according to Anderson.

Shoofly Magazine focuses on the people, places and the flavor of the unique area. Anderson sees every monthly edition of the online publication as an adventure.

"I love pulling out bits of that and showing it to them. I love learning about it myself. I'm learning with every issue, I'm learning about my town," said Anderson.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.