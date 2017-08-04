1 week later: No leads in deputy-involved shooting

One week after reports of a Harrison County deputy being shot, officials are still searching for answers.

They've spent the last seven days on a manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting the deputy in the chest. The unknown male reportedly ambushed the law enforcement official as he sat in his cruiser on near the intersection of Highway 67 and Highway 605.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident.

"With any officer involved shooting, a third party agency is called in to handle the investigation. This brings transparency to the investigation and eliminates any conflicts of interest from the parent agency when it comes to prosecution," HARCO Sheriff Troy Peterson said in an Aug. 4 news release.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is the primary lead on the case, with the Biloxi Police Department Crime Scene Unit assisting.

The suspect is described as being around 6-feet tall, weighing between 260 to 280 pounds. He has a dark mustache and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans and grey garden gloves. According to the deputy, the man was driving an older model Ford F-150.

Despite tips from the community, and a critical incident stress debriefing with the deputy, the case remains unsolved.

