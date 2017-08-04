Some Coast Electric customers without power after truck pulls down pole

Shakedowns have been going on at Mississippi Department of Corrections facilities all across the state under Operation Zero Tolerance.More >>
One week after reports of a Harrison County deputy being shot, officials are still searching for answers.More >>
The weather created a real challenge for parents bringing their children to the first day of school at the new Biloxi Junior High School.More >>
Some Coast Electric customers in Gulfport are without power after a garbage truck pulled down a power pole in the area of Klein Rd. and Three Rivers Rd.More >>
A late-night traffic stop in Lumberton led to the apprehension of an alleged murder suspect wanted out of Fort Walton Beach Florida. Jamel Barron, 31, of Lumberton, was arrested during a traffic stop in Lumberton around midnight according to Lumberton Police Chief Elsie Cowart. “Our officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description we were given from Fort Walton Beach Florida, that was connected in a fatal shooting,” Cowart said. “Our officer made the sto...More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death. WARNING: The video is very graphic.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
A teenager has been arrested and charged after a suspected stillborn baby was found in the backyard of a home in Carlisle last week.More >>
