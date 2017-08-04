Some Coast Electric customers without power after truck pulls do - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Some Coast Electric customers without power after truck pulls down pole

(Photo source: Gulfport Police Department) (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Some Coast Electric customers in Gulfport are without power after a garbage truck pulled down a power pole in the area of Klein Rd. and Three Rivers Rd.

Officials said the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. when the truck caught a power line, causing the pole to break.

Coast Electric crews are on the scene making repairs, but we’re told it could take hours before those repairs are complete.

Klein Rd. is closed from Harmony Cir. To Three Rivers Rd. until the repairs are finished.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly