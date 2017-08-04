Some Coast Electric customers without power after truck pulls down pole

Some Coast Electric customers in Gulfport are without power after a garbage truck pulled down a power pole in the area of Klein Rd. and Three Rivers Rd.

Crews have been dispatched to restore service to members living on O'Neal, Three Rivers & Dedeaux rds & surrounding areas. Updates to follow — Coast Electric (@CoastElectric) August 4, 2017

Officials said the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. when the truck caught a power line, causing the pole to break.

@CoastElectric 5-6 hour road closure from Harmony to Three Rivers on Klein Road. Use alternate route. Power is out in the area use caution. pic.twitter.com/Ne2egywdJX — Gulfport Police PIO (@GPDPolicePIO) August 4, 2017

Coast Electric crews are on the scene making repairs, but we’re told it could take hours before those repairs are complete.

Klein Rd. is closed from Harmony Cir. To Three Rivers Rd. until the repairs are finished.

