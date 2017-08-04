Power restored, pole repaired in Gulfport

Some 4,000 Coast Electric customers were without power for more than two hours Friday after a dump truck brought down a power pole in Gulfport.

A power company spokesperson said the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Klein Rd. near Three Rivers Rd. Officials said the truck caught a power line, causing the pole to break.

Coast Electric crews worked to replace the pole and power was restored around 3:30 p.m.

