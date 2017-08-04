Four arrested in Greene Co. drug roundup

Four people were arrested during a Greene County drug roundup Monday.

Sheriff Stanley McLeod said the roundup was the result of a year-long investigation and was meant to send a message to drug dealers. McLeod said drug abuse is an epidemic that stretches beyond the borders of Green County.

“We may not catch all of them but we are definitely setting that goal”, said McLeod.

Christine Sumner, 55 – charged with six counts of transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church

Matlyn Franks, 56 – charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance

Christopher “C-murder” Sumlin, 36 – charged with sale of a controlled substance within 920 feet of a church

Richard Jones, 56 – charged with three counts of sale of a controlled substance

McLeod said more drug arrests are expected.

