New $5M lab space opens at USM's Gulf Coast Research Lab

The nearly $5 million, 11,000-square-foot project gives GCRC one of the top tier research facilities of this kind in the country. (Photo source: WLOX)

One section of the lab allows scientists to produce their own sea water with a large tank system that can deliver specific salinities needed for various experiments. (Photo source: WLOX)

USM leaders cut the ribbon Friday morning for the new Toxicology Building located at the Gulf Coast Research Lab's Cedar Point campus in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dodging the raindrops, USM leaders cut the ribbon Friday morning for the new Toxicology Building located at the Gulf Coast Research Lab's Cedar Point campus in Ocean Springs.

The nearly $5 million, 11,000-square-foot project gives GCRC one of the top tier research facilities of this kind in the country.

Dr. Joe Griffitt is the research scientist leading the team at the new lab space. He said this gives scientists incredible opportunities for controlled environment experiments regarding problems or conditions impacting the Gulf of Mexico.

For example, research is already underway here to determine the impact of the oil spill on area oyster reefs.

Dr. Griffitt also mentioned this week's news about the large "dead zone" as another area this lab is equipped to study. It produces its own sea water with a large tank system that can deliver specific salinities needed for various experiments. There is also a filtering system that removes all toxins from the water used in research before that water is returned to the environment.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.