Wet weather doesn't dampen first day at new Biloxi Junior High

Dodging the raindrops, USM leaders cut the ribbon Friday morning for the new Toxicology Building located at the Gulf Coast Research Lab's Cedar Point campus in Ocean Springs.More >>
Dodging the raindrops, USM leaders cut the ribbon Friday morning for the new Toxicology Building located at the Gulf Coast Research Lab's Cedar Point campus in Ocean Springs.More >>
The weather created a real challenge for parents bringing their children to the first day of school at the new Biloxi Junior High School.More >>
The weather created a real challenge for parents bringing their children to the first day of school at the new Biloxi Junior High School.More >>
The drive to take students to their first day of school became rather chaotic for one Biloxi resident. His car got stuck on Porter Avenue when it couldn't drive through a flooded intersection. Porter Avenue north of Division Street is one of the roads in the midst of a massive rebuild. The road looks more like dirt. And when heavy rain falls, it turns to mud. Combine that with flash flooding that soaked Biloxi early Friday morning, and those messy roads become impassable rivers.More >>
Since midnight, four inches of rain has soaked Biloxi. Three inches have fallen in Pascagoula. And almost as much rain has drenched Gulfport. And that's led to an assortment of road issues.More >>
A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for a series of 2014 crimes.More >>
A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for a series of 2014 crimes.More >>
Two tropical waves are being monitored for development over the next several days. The first wave in the Caribbean will be monitored for development near the southern Gulf by the end of the weekend.More >>
Two tropical waves are being monitored for development over the next several days. The first wave in the Caribbean will be monitored for development near the southern Gulf by the end of the weekend.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
There’s a surprising item on the state’s list of tax-free clothing items: Diapers.More >>
There’s a surprising item on the state’s list of tax-free clothing items: Diapers.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>