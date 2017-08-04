Wet weather doesn't dampen first day at new Biloxi Junior High

The lines were long on Jam Lane leading to Biloxi High School and the new Biloxi Junior High. (Photo source: WLOX)

The weather created a real challenge for parents bringing their children to the first day of school at the new Biloxi Junior High School. Most passed the first test, and it didn’t dampen the spirits of students, teachers, or parents.

The line going into both Biloxi High School and Biloxi Junior High was long on Jam Ln., but it was a little easier for the early arrivals, like Tiffani Dailey. She was the first in line on the first day.

“Had some flooding on the way, so I kind of left early just for safety measures. So, I’m here. It’s a wet day, but it’s a great day. She’s happy the first day of school and in a new school,” said Dailey.

Teacher Simona Pierantoni also got in a little early because of rain and excitement.

“We are very, very excited to start the new school year with our students today,” Pierantoni said. “Nothing’s going to stop us today.”

All students came in wet, but some did it in style, and while some parents needed a little direction, so did the students. Victoria Jackson knew she would have to get her bearings.

“I was excited, but I was nervous at the same time, because I might get lost,” Victoria said. “Because it’s a big school, and I haven’t been here before.”

