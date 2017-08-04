Rain soaks coast; cars stuck on messy roads

A car needs to be towed out of a flooded intersection on Porter Avenue in Biloxi (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Since midnight, four inches of rain has soaked Biloxi. Three inches have fallen in Pascagoula. And almost as much rain has drenched Gulfport. And that's led to an assortment of road issues.

The drive to take students to their first day of school became rather chaotic for one Biloxi resident. His car got stuck on Porter Avenue when it couldn't drive through a flooded intersection.

Porter Avenue north of Division Street is one of the roads in the midst of a massive rebuild. The road looks more like dirt. And when heavy rain falls, it turns to mud. Combine that with flash flooding that soaked Biloxi early Friday morning, and those messy roads become impassable rivers.

A Biloxi freshman who lives on the corner where the car got stuck said she wouldn't be going to her first day at the high school because it wasn't safe to get there. Other neighbors drove across yards to get past the flood waters.

Road crews placed high water signs on either side of the flooded intersection to prevent other vehicles from getting stuck.

Other Biloxi intersections also had high water on them. You're advised to be very careful if you have to drive this morning.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:30 a.m. because of the three to five inches of rain predicted to fall. Follow the WLOX First Alert Weather team on the WLOX Weather app and on Facebook for the latest on today's rainy weather.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.