Rain soaks coast; cars stuck on messy roads

The drive to take students to their first day of school became rather chaotic for one Biloxi resident. His car got stuck on Porter Avenue when it couldn't drive through a flooded intersection. Porter Avenue north of Division Street is one of the roads in the midst of a massive rebuild. The road looks more like dirt. And when heavy rain falls, it turns to mud. Combine that with flash flooding that soaked Biloxi early Friday morning, and those messy roads become impassable rivers.More >>
The drive to take students to their first day of school became rather chaotic for one Biloxi resident. His car got stuck on Porter Avenue when it couldn't drive through a flooded intersection. Porter Avenue north of Division Street is one of the roads in the midst of a massive rebuild. The road looks more like dirt. And when heavy rain falls, it turns to mud. Combine that with flash flooding that soaked Biloxi early Friday morning, and those messy roads become impassable rivers.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working an accident on I-10 near mile marker 67. Authorities told WLOX News Now that an 18-wheeler jackknifed, and crews are working to clear the scene. As of 6:35 a.m., both eastbound lanes near the Moss Point exit are blocked. Traffic is backed up to exit 61.More >>
Cleanup teams have moved the wreckage of a jack-knifed 18 wheeler off Interstate 10. Police have reopened one eastbound lane on the Pascagoula bridge. Because diesel covered Interstate 10 on the Pascagoula River bridge, authorities closed the eastbound side of I-10 at exit 57.More >>
A life-saving drug that helps people who have overdosed on opioids is also carried by a few agencies on the Coast.More >>
A life-saving drug that helps people who have overdosed on opioids is also carried by a few agencies on the Coast.More >>
Using Facebook, Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan shared a venomous email she received from a TV viewer regarding her weight.More >>
Using Facebook, Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan shared a venomous email she received from a TV viewer regarding her weight.More >>
The trip to and from three St. Martin schools in Jackson County is much safer on this first day of school.More >>
The trip to and from three St. Martin schools in Jackson County is much safer on this first day of school.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a fine of more than $82 million against a Wilmington business owner.More >>