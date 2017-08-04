Now: Traffic moving again on I-10 east near Moss Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Early morning delays on I-10

Now: Traffic moving again on I-10 east near Moss Point

(Photo: file) (Photo: file)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Cleanup teams have moved the wreckage of a jack-knifed 18 wheeler off Interstate 10. Police have reopened one eastbound lane on the Pascagoula bridge.

Because diesel covered Interstate 10 on the Pascagoula River bridge, authorities closed the eastbound side of I-10 at exit 57. 

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other agencies worked an accident on I-10 near mile marker 67. Authorities told WLOX News Now that an 18-wheeler jackknifed, and crews are working to clear the scene. Both eastbound lanes near the Moss Point exit were blocked until 8:00. Traffic was backed up to exit 57.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge said the 18-wheeler was leaking diesel fuel. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Rain soaks coast; cars stuck on messy roads

    Rain soaks coast; cars stuck on messy roads

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:57 AM EDT2017-08-04 13:57:14 GMT
    A car needs to be towed out of a flooded intersection on Porter Avenue in Biloxi (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)A car needs to be towed out of a flooded intersection on Porter Avenue in Biloxi (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    The drive to take students to their first day of school became rather chaotic for one Biloxi resident. His car got stuck on Porter Avenue when it couldn't drive through a flooded intersection. Porter Avenue north of Division Street is one of the roads in the midst of a massive rebuild. The road looks more like dirt. And when heavy rain falls, it turns to mud. Combine that with flash flooding that soaked Biloxi early Friday morning, and those messy roads become impassable rivers.

    More >>

    Since midnight, four inches of rain has soaked Biloxi. Three inches have fallen in Pascagoula. And almost as much rain has drenched Gulfport. And that's led to an assortment of road issues.

    More >>

  • Early morning delays on I-10

    Now: Traffic moving again on I-10 east near Moss Point

    Now: Traffic moving again on I-10 east near Moss Point

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-08-04 13:10:51 GMT
    (Photo: file)(Photo: file)

    The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working an accident on I-10 near mile marker 67. Authorities told WLOX News Now that an 18-wheeler jackknifed, and crews are working to clear the scene. As of 6:35 a.m., both eastbound lanes near the Moss Point exit are blocked. Traffic is backed up to exit 61.

    More >>

    Cleanup teams have moved the wreckage of a jack-knifed 18 wheeler off Interstate 10. Police have reopened one eastbound lane on the Pascagoula bridge. Because diesel covered Interstate 10 on the Pascagoula River bridge, authorities closed the eastbound side of I-10 at exit 57. 

    More >>

  • Coast agencies carrying life-saving overdose drug

    Coast agencies carrying life-saving overdose drug

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:04:20 GMT

    A life-saving drug that helps people who have overdosed on opioids is also carried by a few agencies on the Coast.

    More >>

    A life-saving drug that helps people who have overdosed on opioids is also carried by a few agencies on the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly