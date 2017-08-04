Now: Traffic moving again on I-10 east near Moss Point

Cleanup teams have moved the wreckage of a jack-knifed 18 wheeler off Interstate 10. Police have reopened one eastbound lane on the Pascagoula bridge.

Because diesel covered Interstate 10 on the Pascagoula River bridge, authorities closed the eastbound side of I-10 at exit 57.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other agencies worked an accident on I-10 near mile marker 67. Authorities told WLOX News Now that an 18-wheeler jackknifed, and crews are working to clear the scene. Both eastbound lanes near the Moss Point exit were blocked until 8:00. Traffic was backed up to exit 57.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge said the 18-wheeler was leaking diesel fuel.

