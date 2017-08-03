Biloxi seeks continued improvement in year three under Bobby Hall

Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Hall sees progress from his Biloxi Indians. Going from three to six wins in the first two years at the helm, Hall hopes to see another big leap from his team entering year three.

"We got the culture changed last year, so that's part's done," Hall said. "We have a great attitude, great work ethic. We've still got some little issues from a standpoint that some of our best players are in the lower grades, but there's still great players."

The youth across the roster makes senior leadership that much more important, including starting quarterback and Jones County commit Brodie King. After taking the reins midway through 2016 and accounting for six total touchdowns, King is now "the guy" in the Indians' offense.

"(I'm) just trying to lead by example on and off the field for my team," King said. "Just trying to be an example that they can follow."

"He's a very savvy football player," Hall said of his quarterback. "He's quicker and faster than he was, he's got a year of experience under his belt and he's a winner."

King will be relying heavily on fellow senior Alexis Galle, a 6'1" 265 pound offensive lineman who now enters his third year as a starter.

"Whenever I was one of those young guys, whenever I had to step up as a young guy, I looked up to those older guys," Galle said of his leadership approach. "I know that, whenever I had to step up there, I know they were gonna look after me, so I had to help them out get us all together on the same level, working towards the same goal."

With a lot of speed across the offense, backed by a strong two-deep defensively, the Indians look to continue their upward trajectory they've shown under Coach Hall.

"We want to win more games than we did last year," Hall said. "We want to finish higher in the region than we did last year, get in the playoffs and win a playoff game."

