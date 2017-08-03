Former Saint Deuce McAllister drafts volunteers for CASA of Hancock County

Former Ole Miss and Saints running back Deuce McAllister turned into a recruiter Thursday night in Diamondhead as he helped inspire football fans to volunteer to help children in need. (Photo source: WLOX)

Former Ole Miss and Saints running back Deuce McAllister hosted a draft party in Diamondhead Thursday night for CASA of Hancock County. And he had a motivational speech ready to recruit volunteers to help children in need.

"Tonight, you're all first rounders," McAllister said to the crowd of about 100 people. "You all make a difference in the fantasy draft. You are a first rounder for CASA, and a first rounder for a young child. You will make a difference in their life."

CASA's Cynthia Chauvin said many of those in attendance were inspired to volunteer with the organization, which provides advocates for children in foster care.? She said finding people to do this type of work doesn't happen easily, so she's ecstatic to have McAllister's support.

"It didn't cost CASA anything to put on, and it has the potential to yield 15 to 20 new volunteers for kids with no advocate, and I'm excited," Chauvin said.

According to CASA, 380 Hancock County children are currently in foster care, with 75 percent of those cases involving parental substance abuse and addiction.

Chauvin said CASA will prepare their new recruits to work with children coming from these types of families.

If you're interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, you can contact the Hancock County CASA office at (228) 344-0419, or visit CASA's website at www.casahancockcounty.org.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.