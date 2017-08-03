Gulfport man sentenced to 32 years for armed robbery

A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for a series of 2014 crimes.

Joseph Towner, 32, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery for a string of robberies of Dollar General and Family Dollar stores in Long Beach, Gulfport, D'Iberville and Biloxi.

Towner was sentenced to 84 months in prison on the first count, and 300 months on the second count. Judge Sul Ozerden has ordered that the sentences be served consecutively with each other, and consecutively to the eight years Towner is currently serving at the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Additionally, Towner has been order to pay restitution in the amount of $13,926.13 to both stores, and an individual, while incarcerated. Once the debt has been paid, he must also pay a $20,000 fine.

After being released from prison, Towner will be on supervised release for five years.

