Tropical development possible in Caribbean and Atlantic over next few days

Two tropical waves are being monitored for development over the next several days.

The first wave is currently over the eastern Caribbean Sea south of Puerto Rico. While sea surface temperatures are warm enough for development, strong upper level wind shear will likely keep this system from organizing rapidly. However, conditions may become more favorable by the end of the weekend.

Where is it going?

Model guidance suggests this wave will make it somewhere near the Yucatan Peninsula by the end of the weekend or into early next week.

As of now, this does not appear to be a direct threat to south MS. However, the WLOX First Alert Weather Team will track this one closely.

The second wave is currently spinning off the coast of Africa and will likely become an organized system over the next 3-5 days. If it becomes a named storm it will be named Franklin.

Where is it going?

Most guidance suggests this system will likely track towards the Lesser Antilles and curve north into the Atlantic.

