School vandalism covered with inspirational artwork

Turning vandalism into victory and adversity into inspiration. That's a lesson on display this first day of school for the kids at L.T. Taylor Intermediate School in Lucedale.

One month ago, we shared the story about the school getting hit with extensive vandalism. A 13-year-old is accused of spray painting all sorts of ugliness throughout the school building.

The principal admits she was disheartened but then determined to turn something ugly into beauty.

Parents, teachers, former students, and local artists donated time and talents to not only paint over the vandal's destruction, but transform it into creative artwork.

Today, there are few visible signs of the graffiti, and students are learning firsthand about the power of art to overcome, transform, and even inspire.

