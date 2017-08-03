Road improvements make drive to St. Martin schools safer

The project has been underway for the past year at a cost of $2.5 million. (Photo source: WLOX)

Old Fort Bayou Rd. has been widened, complete with turning lanes and sidewalks. (Photo source: WLOX)

The intersection of Old Fort Bayou Road and Yellow Jacket Boulevard looks a lot different than when school began one year ago.

“It was a narrow winding road. Thousands of cars, a lot of young drivers, so words cannot express how dangerous this road was,” Jackson County supervisor Troy Ross explained.

The road has since been widened, with safety features on every corner. Drivers like Jennifer Russell have taken notice.

“Having my son with me, and with all the other people coming through here, it made it a lot more safe and made everything a lot better," said Russell.

Justin Joachim agrees.

“This intersection is really nice. The have traffic cameras up now. It's a lot safer for the school kids, got little sidewalks on the side here. It's really nice," he said.

Student safety is the top priority, and the new road meets that expectation for the Lopez family.

“From a safety standpoint, it works out a lot better," said Bridgett Lopez. "You don't have to worry about pulling out in front of traffic, and the cycle of the red lights works well. It keeps the traffic flowing.”

School bus drivers using the new road concur, including Gena Colville.

“I feel like it makes it easier to get through; especially with the lady that's directing traffic. The light really helps,” Colville said.

Inexperienced student drivers like Mason Thompson - who has been driving less than a year - are also excited about the intersection.

“I like it a lot. It's a lot easier and it helps the traffic flow a bit better, coming to and from school," said Thompson.

The project took almost a year to complete, at a cost of $2.5 million.

