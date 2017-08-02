Gulfport garbage contract back on hold

The exact terms of the contract can't be released until all parties involved sign it. (Photo source: WLOX)

Once again, a solution to the Gulfport garbage contract is on hold. The deal struck between attorneys for Gulfport, the Harrison County Utility Authority and Team Waste was presented to the authority Thursday morning.

Wednesday, the Gulfport City Council approved the deal in a special called meeting. It was presented Thursday to the authority and the reception was much more amicable than last week.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said the plan developed on Wednesday addressed just about every concern raised by the board, including debris tonnage, in order to meet the city's contractual obligation to Team Waste. In turn, Team Waste agreed to drop its lawsuit.

"This is just an extension from last week's meeting with the Utility Authority, with respect to a settlement discussion with a lawsuit," Hewes said Wednesday. "We're giving a clarification, they had asked us for a number of responses to concerns they'd had."

Last Thursday, the Gulfport City Council approved a six-year contract with Waste Pro for $14.36 a month. That's $0.03 more than the Harrison County Utility Authority's monthly rate.

In Gulfport's contract, Waste Pro will empty garbage cans and remove other trash twice a week, and pick up recycling bins every other week.

The exact terms of the contract can't be released until all parties involved sign it.

