George County community pitches in to erase vandalism

Around 25 people pitched in to help. (Photo source: Superintendent Pam Touchard)

Back in July, a vandal caused extensive damage to LT Taylor Intermediate School in Lucedale.

But, thanks to around 25 volunteers and a lot of hard work, that damage has been erased. When students arrive for class on Thursday, they’ll see fresh paint covering spots that were at one time littered with vulgar graffiti.

Superintendent Pam Touchard says she is amazed at what has been accomplished in such a short amount of time.

“It has been totally made over by the community. You would not believe this," said Touchard.

Artist Steve Butler and his daughter Lily even donated their time and efforts to adorn the hallways with artwork.

"They [the students] were so disappointed. So many people wanted to pitch in and help because they love the school, it's all about the children," said Principal Debra Joiner. "I would like to thank everyone for pitching in to help."

