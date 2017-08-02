Apartment owner blames MGM Park fireworks for roof damage

The ceiling damage has been repaired, but White doesn't think the problem is going away. (Photo source: WLOX)

Every Saturday night the Biloxi Shuckers are home during the season, MGM Park features a fireworks show.

While the fireworks draw cheers from the fans, Bonnie White - who owns and operates an apartment complex across the street from the stadium - claims the glowing spectacles have created problems for her.

White says the debris from the fireworks has created holes in the roof of the complex, leading to water damage causing the ceiling to collapse in a pair of her units. The ceiling damage has been repaired, but White doesn't think the problem is going away.

"The water comes in exactly where the burn marks are in the roof," White said.

WLOX contacted the Biloxi Shuckers and a team representative says they do have a permit for the fireworks, and the company responsible for the displays Pyro Shows is following the city's permit.

Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney says his department is actively investigating White's complaints and have looked at the roof.

"We have found evidence of damage on the roof of the structure that could possibly been caused by fireworks," Boney said.

For the last several months, Biloxi firefighters have been on hand for the fireworks displays and watched where the debris falls. Based on those observations, Boney recommended a change in where the fireworks were shot from in center field inside the stadium.

"We're adjusting the fireworks to move over to the west a little bit behind first base when there's a prevailing southwestern wind so it gives it a little longer range before it gets out of the park," Boney said.

If fireworks are going to continue to be a part of Shuckers baseball, White would like to see another preventative measure in place to protect her home and the residents who live in her complex.

"I just want them to put a metal roof on the top of my apartments where they've ruined the membranes so it's raised enough when the fireworks hit it, it will bounce off and won't put any more holes in the roof," White said.

A spokesman for Biloxi says the city has asked Pyro Shows to have their insurance provider look into White's damage claim.

