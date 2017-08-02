Moss Point leaders work to find funding for police station

The work that still needs to be done ranges from painting to installing telecommunication wiring. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Moss Point's new police station still has a long way to go until it's complete.

So long, city leaders currently can't even get into the building.

"We can not enter and get the keys until the building is fully functioning," said Mayor Mario King.

Tuesday night's council agenda shows the city still owes Orocon Construction more than $56,000 in back pay for May and June under the previous administration. King is asking the board to table paying off the debt.

"We have to get things in order a little bit better, and understand where we are where the reimbursement is coming from and how to really allocate these funds properly," King said.

That also means coming up with the rest of the funding needed to complete the station.

"We're probably looking at anywhere from $600,000 to maybe even $1 million," said King.

The work that still needs to be done ranges from painting, to installing telecommunication wiring.

"We still haven't even put out any RFP's if the bids are over $50,000 to wire this building with technology," King said.

They also need to purchase furniture, which wasn't included in the original budgeting.

"We need to look at what we already have, what we can salvage," King added.

Former Mayor Billy Broomfield reached out to WLOX News Now after our initial report, defending his choice to do a ribbon cutting back in June. WLOX was unable to coordinate an on camera interview with Broomfield Wednesday.

But, Mayor king says that grand opening was way too premature.

"It's still in the construction phase, and we shouldn't have let people in and interfere with the construction during the premature ribbon cutting that happened," King said.

There is no definitive outline for the completion of the building but Mayor king says he is striving to have it ready by the end of the year. King says they will likely have to call a special call meeting to discuss funding.

