Neighbors take ditch-cleaning into their own hands

The duo says they hop other neighbors will take note.
ESCATAWPA, MS (WLOX) -

Two Jackson county ladies are taking matters into their own hands to make sure their ditches are clean. 

"It's gonna rain the next couple of days, and were gonna have some problems," said Theresa Lee. "I said if i can get a little bit out, it'll give us a little relief."

Relief from the mess created each time Lee and her neighbor Shelia Williams say there's a heavy downpour over their neighborhood tucked away off of Frank Griffin Road in Escatawpa.

"It stops up our ditches, our water won't run through the ditches. It gets in our yard, floods our yard out," Williams said. 

Lee starts the process of filling the back of her truck with trash from the ditches around 7:30 a.m.

When Williams saw Lee loading up, she thought she worked for the county. But when she realized it was one of her neighbors, she decided to join in. 

"It's something we complain about, so we figured hey, stop complaining and do something about it," Williams said. 

The two say it's a task the county doesn't do often enough. Though the county does tend to the areas, the trash items that aren't picked up clog the ditches and cause flooding.

"Bottles, food, limbs, clothes, you name it's in the ditches," Lee said. 

"We pay our taxes and it shouldn't be like this," Williams added. 

The ladies say they hope others in the neighborhood will take note. If everyone maintains the ditches in front of their homes, residents shouldn't have to worry about any problems. 

