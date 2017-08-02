Gautier police lend helping hand to grandmother - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gautier police lend helping hand to grandmother

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Lula Williams, left, hugs Gautier police officer Austin Langfitt on Wednesday. Langfitt and officer Timothy Pesch donated a child car seat to Williams rather than cite her for a child restraint violation. (Photo source: WLOX) Lula Williams, left, hugs Gautier police officer Austin Langfitt on Wednesday. Langfitt and officer Timothy Pesch donated a child car seat to Williams rather than cite her for a child restraint violation. (Photo source: WLOX)
GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

Lula Williams is lucky for a lot of reasons. And, she knows it.

On July 22, Williams pulled up to a safety checkpoint in Gautier. When the officers discovered she didn’t have a safety seat for her grandchild, she explained that she couldn’t afford one.

“I said I don’t have a car seat and I know it. So, I just said I'm guilty and I don't know anything else to say. I expected to get a ticket. I sure did. I said, ‘Well, Lord. Now I need a car seat, now I’ve got to pay a ticket,'" said Williams. 

But instead of giving her a ticket, the officers gave her a warning, an empathetic ear, and an offer to help. The following week, Officers Austin Langfitt and Timothy Pesch dipped into their own pockets to buy Williams a car seat.

“When I got here and I saw the car seat in the new box, my heart was just overwhelmed,” Williams said. “I didn’t know what to say. And all I could do was cry and hug them and tell them that I thank them so much for what they had done.”

Pesch says both officers felt an empathy.

“I understand that times are tough right now we me having a child myself, and Officer Langfitt just having a newborn,” Pesch said. “It made us both feel good that we could help somebody in our community that’s in need.”

Though the violation was a serious one, it was also a big lesson: Be honest.

“You could tell she was genuine,” Langfitt said. “You get a lot of people, you talk to so many people every day and everyone has a story. And you kind of can learn when someone’s being genuine and actually cares. Not everybody deserves a ticket, not everyone deserves to go to jail. I believe in our community. I try to help as much as I can and do my part.”

And that decision will stay with Williams for a long time.

“For them to go that extra mile for me, it meant more than I can ever say," she added. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Angry bride pulls gun out of wedding dress, points it at groom

    Angry bride pulls gun out of wedding dress, points it at groom

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:46:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:34:47 GMT

    “She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.

    More >>

    “She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.

    More >>

  • Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:31:36 GMT
    Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    More >>

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly