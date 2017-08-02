South Mississippi sinkholes likely due to old infrastructure - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South Mississippi sinkholes likely due to old infrastructure

Public works crews in Gulfport are working to repair a large sinkhole on Pass Road. (Image Source: WLOX News) Public works crews in Gulfport are working to repair a large sinkhole on Pass Road. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Biloxi dealing with the same problem on several roads in the eastern part of the city. (Image Source: WLOX News) Biloxi dealing with the same problem on several roads in the eastern part of the city. (Image Source: WLOX News)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Sinkholes are not an uncommon sight on South Mississippi roadways. Both Gulfport and Biloxi have dealt with the them in recent weeks.

Currently, public works crews in Gulfport are working to repair a large sinkhole on Pass Road. Drivers can expect delays while crews work to repair the sinkhole that opened last Friday.

Initially crews thought the repair would be a quick fix, but that's not the case. Public works officials say the sinkhole most likely opened up due to old infrastructure giving way beneath the road. With Pass Road being heavily traveled, vibrations from the traffic is what ultimately caused the cave-in.

It isn't the city's first run in with the issue. Sinkholes on Debuys and Courthouse Road were repaired not long ago.

“What happens is the infrastructure here is a little bit older in most cities, so what happens is a lot of times a hole is created in the pipe that will suck the sand or suck the soil in from underneath and around the pipe, which creates a pipe, which creates a vacuum or sinkhole underneath the asphalt and eventually the asphalt gives away,” said Mark Kraninger.

Biloxi is dealing with the same problem on several roads in the eastern part of the city. Public Affairs manager Vincent Creel says it's put a strain on the public works crew members, but the emergencies need to be handled quickly.

For now, the area of Pass Road is down to two lanes, but officials say they should be able to put down gravel and open it back up to four lanes if rain is able to hold on and they can get that project completed.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Angry bride pulls gun out of wedding dress, points it at groom

    Angry bride pulls gun out of wedding dress, points it at groom

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:46:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 2 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-08-02 12:34:47 GMT

    “She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.

    More >>

    “She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.

    More >>

  • Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Authorities again suspend search for 7-year-old

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-08-03 03:31:36 GMT
    Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler and city CAO Brian Crawford meet in the street with Daysean Combest's mother the evening of Aug. 2. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    More >>

    For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly