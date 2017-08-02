South Mississippi sinkholes likely due to old infrastructure

Biloxi dealing with the same problem on several roads in the eastern part of the city. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Sinkholes are not an uncommon sight on South Mississippi roadways. Both Gulfport and Biloxi have dealt with the them in recent weeks.

Currently, public works crews in Gulfport are working to repair a large sinkhole on Pass Road. Drivers can expect delays while crews work to repair the sinkhole that opened last Friday.

Initially crews thought the repair would be a quick fix, but that's not the case. Public works officials say the sinkhole most likely opened up due to old infrastructure giving way beneath the road. With Pass Road being heavily traveled, vibrations from the traffic is what ultimately caused the cave-in.

It isn't the city's first run in with the issue. Sinkholes on Debuys and Courthouse Road were repaired not long ago.

“What happens is the infrastructure here is a little bit older in most cities, so what happens is a lot of times a hole is created in the pipe that will suck the sand or suck the soil in from underneath and around the pipe, which creates a pipe, which creates a vacuum or sinkhole underneath the asphalt and eventually the asphalt gives away,” said Mark Kraninger.

Biloxi is dealing with the same problem on several roads in the eastern part of the city. Public Affairs manager Vincent Creel says it's put a strain on the public works crew members, but the emergencies need to be handled quickly.

For now, the area of Pass Road is down to two lanes, but officials say they should be able to put down gravel and open it back up to four lanes if rain is able to hold on and they can get that project completed.

