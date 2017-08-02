Gulfport woman sentenced to prison for tax return scheme - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport woman sentenced to prison for tax return scheme

Doris Kelley (Photo source: LinkedIn) Doris Kelley (Photo source: LinkedIn)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport tax preparer told several of her clients to write tax payment checks directly to her instead of the IRS. She cashed those checks herself, and now, she will spend the next two years behind bars and pay $519,635 in restitution.

Doris Kelley, 65, pleaded guilty to obstructing the IRS and filing false returns in April after costing the IRS more than $500,000 in tax loses.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Kelley operated the tax return preparation business out of her Gulfport home.

A news release from the DOJ said Kelley provided her clients with copies of accurate returns but did not file returns with the IRS. Instead, she would cash the checks herself, and spent most of the money gambling at area casinos. The DOJ says Kelley also filed false returns in her clients’ names without their knowledge.

