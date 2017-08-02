Protection exercise to temporarily cause delays at KAFB - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Protection exercise to temporarily cause delays at KAFB

Drivers should expect delays. (Photo source: WLOX) Drivers should expect delays. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Employers and visitors driving near Keesler Air Force Base Thursday morning should be prepared for a delay. 

Due to a force protection exercise, drivers will experience wait times of up to 15 minutes while gates are closed. Additionally, building lockdowns, customer service delays, and an increase in emergency service personnel are also to be expected. 

KAFB officials say gate closures will be announced on Facebook, Twitter, and the official KAFB app. The 81st TRW PA office will also post updates about the exercise as it happens. 

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the 81st Training Wing Public Affairs office, at (228) 377-2783 or e-mail us at 81trw.pa@us.af.mil.

