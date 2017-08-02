Beauty college gives back to area students

As kids along the Coast prepare ready to hop on the bus, students at Chris' Beauty College are also preparing for a new school year.

On Monday, Aug. 7, the beauty college is joining forces with the brothers of Mt. Olive Lodge #83 to host a free haircut event. Not only will boys get a basic cut, but students of the beauty college will have the opportunity to showcase their talents for a good cause.

Located at 8280 Alabama Ave. in Gulfport, free haircuts for young men will be available at the school from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

For questions or additional details, contact Jeffery Jenkins at 228-224-5152.

