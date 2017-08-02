Internet issues mean no mobile payments for Coast Electric members

Trying to pay your Coast Electric bill online today, but you can’t get through? You’re not alone.

A glitch in Coast Electric’s internet and phone service has been making it hard for members to pay their bills. For now, anyone wishing to make a payment can only do so by bringing cash or a check to one of the offices. All other payments options are not available right now.

Company officials are working hard with AT&T to get this problem taken care of quickly, so normal business can resume. There's no timeline on when that will be.

Because of the unusual situation, Coast Electric will not be collecting on accounts Wednesday.

The company is also warning customers about potential scammers looking to take advantage of the situation. A spokesperson said the company will never contact customers by phone, so if someone calls asking for your account information, it's likely a scam.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.