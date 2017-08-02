New signs direct visitors around downtown Biloxi

These are temporary signs that will eventually be replaced with more durable, permanent signs. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Biloxi Main Street Association posted dozens of wayfinding signs that direct tourists to various attractions, restaurants, and historic sites. (Photo source: WLOX)

It just got a lot easier for visitors to find their way around in downtown Biloxi. That's because the Biloxi Main Street Association posted dozens of wayfinding signs that direct tourists to various attractions, restaurants, and historic sites.

Not only do the signs point the way and provide the estimated walking time, they are also imprinted with a QR code that allows visitors to access maps and information on their smart phones.

About 70 signs were posted throughout the downtown district. These are temporary signs that will eventually be replaced with more durable, permanent signs.

With visitors scanning the QR code, it also provides instant feedback to Biloxi Main Street about how visitors are using the various wayfinding signs.

