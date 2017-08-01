Part Three: Body Sculpting

Most people have dealt with negative comments about our appearance at some point or another. It didn't always have a name, but now it does: Body shaming.

Most people have dealt with negative comments about our appearance at some point or another. It didn't always have a name, but now it does: Body shaming.

Dr. Delphine Shannon is the owner of Health Fit MD in Gulfport. She oversees the weight loss patients. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The procedures are endless. Botox for fine lines and wrinkles, filler to plump up your cheeks, and the list goes on.

“Women commonly come in to get Botox or disport and then it will be for the wrinkles on their face like the eleven lines, forehead lines or crow’s feet or they feel like their eyes have gotten a little droopy and we can use it to lift them a little bit,” said Crystal Heck.

Heck works as a nurse practitioner at Health Fit MD in Gulfport. She performs non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

“We use various hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, both the Restylin line and the Juvederm line for dermal fillers. We also offer Kybella for submental fullness and then we do Zerona which is body sculpting,” said Heck.

“Most of our patients when they come in, they're at a point where they do want to make changes, they're frustrated with often times how they feel not just how they appear,” said Shannon.

Medically supervised weight loss is a major part of their practice, Shannon says. They treat clients who have tried on their own to eat a healthy diet and exercise, but they're not seeing the results they hoped for.

“They're working out very hard, sometimes they're coming in doing hours of cardio daily even and not seeing the results that they want. It's, of course, very frustrating and discouraging to them,” said Shannon.

Shannon said clients undergo a battery of testing and blood work to ensure they're healthy enough to move forward with the weight loss treatment.

"The average patient would spend about $135 for the first visit and then $99.95 subsequently monthly maintenance phase and then we transition them into that and then it's all very individual from that point," said Shannon.

Another interesting thing to note, the average patient is female between the ages of 30 and 60. Shannon believes that's because women tend to care more about their appearance.

“It's a very personal issue, and it's a personal journey for everybody that tries to lose weight and change the way they look and feel,” said Shannon.

While most patients are simply losing weight to feel better about themselves, there are still some who are tired of being criticized.

“We all have to deal with weight management. There are very few people these days that at some point in their life don't have to try to maintain their weight,” said Shannon.

That's why Dr. Shannon encourages her patients to make sure they're doing it for themselves and not the approval of others.

“When we help them to lose weight and change their nutrition and activity that helps them to get off those medications and that's a big one. For some people that's one of the motivating factors,” said Shannon.

