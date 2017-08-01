Hiram Burgos & Biloxi Shuckers shutdown Jumbo Shrimp 3-1 Tuesday night at MGM Park

The Biloxi Shuckers (53-54) reeled off a fourth consecutive win and third straight victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (48-60) Tuesday night before 1,864 fans at MGM Park.

Jacksonville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when John Norwood singled through the infield into center field to plate Austin Dean, who slid safely into home plate.

The Shuckers would take the lead for good in the bottom of the second. With Jacob Nottingham on second base, Javier Bettancourt belted a two-run home run high off the net in left field off Jumbo Shrimp starting pitcher Dillon Peters (L, 2-2). That was Bettancourt's fifth home run of the season.

Hiram Burgos (W, 1-0) started on the mound for the Shuckers and he was outstanding. In five innings of work, Burgos gave up 1 run on 4 hits with 7 strikeouts.

Josh Uhen relieved Borgos and in two innings he gave up a hit with 2 strikeouts. Jorge Lopez (S, 3) pitched the final two innings and picked up the save. He didn't give up a hit and tossed a strikeout.

The game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning when half the MGM Park stadium lights went out.

When the game resumed, Troy Stokes Jr. belted a double in the bottom of the 8th inning that plated Blake Allemand.

Game four of the five-game series is set for 6:35 Wednesday night at MGM Park.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.