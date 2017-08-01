Hancock Co. teachers honored at appreciation event

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce offered a big "Thank You" to teachers in the Hancock County and Bay-Waveland school districts Tuesday night, just before the start of a new school year. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of teachers in Hancock County were honored Tuesday night at Bay Waveland Middle School. Hosted by the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, the event gave a big "Thank You" to teachers in the Hancock County and Bay-Waveland school districts.

Cheerleaders greeted the educators as soon as they walked through the doors. Instructors were then given special prizes by some of the companies in the chamber.

"We award grants to those who filled out the application just to give them the encouragement for a job well done," said Hancock County Education Committee Chairman Raymunda Barnes.

The night ended with a delicious meal catered by the local casinos.

Students and teachers in the Bay-Waveland School District will return to class Thursday, August 3. Classes begin on Friday, August 4 for the Hancock County School District.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.