Long Beach Bearcats ready to make a run at the 5A football playoffs in 2017

Forrest Williams is entering his fourth season as the Bearcats head coach. He's hopeful his team can break through and crack the Class 5A playoffs.

He said, "A lot of veterans coming back, been playing for awhile. It's time for them to produce on Friday nights."

Most teams that earn a playoff slot rely on a game breaking quarterback. Sophomore Cade Crosby is expected to be that type of quarterback. In 2016, as a freshman, Crosby passed for 1,943 yards, 16 touchdowns.

Coach Williams said, "He's been quarterbacking for us since a seventh grader here and he's familiar with the system. It's great. He knows what we need and we need him to perform at a high level."

"Hopefully, I can make better reads on coverages, "said Crosby. "Just make better decisions with the ball and learn how to get out of bounds."

Crosby will have an experienced offensive line returning for the 2017 season, led by J.T. Tripp a 6-foot-3, 250 pound senior who also plays defensive end.

Tripp said, "I think everybody is a lot more inspired with stuff we can do out here. Hopefully, that will let us win some big games."

Coach Williams says he has 10 receivers who are capable of making big plays this season, led by Tony Young and Charlie Wescovich. who combined for 77 catches for 964 yards and 6 touchdowns.

"Defensively we lost two starters, bring back nine guys who played, looking to see how those guys can respond and continue to improve. "stated Coach Williams.

The Bearcats travel to Pass Christian Thursday August 17th, a day before everyone else kicks off the 2017 season.

