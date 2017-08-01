VIDEO: Fisherman injures ribs, still wins $65K prize

Shane Pescay, of Mandeville, LA, won big at the Mississippi Madness Redfish Tournament in D’Iberville over the weekend.

The victory did not come without difficulty though. Pescay slipped and hurt his ribs as he was reeling the big fish in. After spending some time clutching his side, he was surprised the fish was still hooked to his reel. The fall and fight was caught on video.

His choice to continue despite his pain earned him a brand new Skeeter boat package valued at $65,000 and the bragging rights as the new Yamaha Outbrands Eastern Division Champion.

You can hear him say in the video strange stuff has happened to him before, but that particular day in D’Iberville had to be the strangest.

