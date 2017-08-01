Gulfport Walgreens tagged with anti-police graffiti - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Walgreens tagged with anti-police graffiti

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The Walgreens at the corner of Pass Rd. and Hwy. 49 was vandalized with anti-police graffiti. 

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident and turned over to youth court, according to Gulfport police. 

Workers with pressure washers are scrubbing the graffiti off the wall.

