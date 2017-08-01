Gulfport Walgreens tagged with anti-police graffiti

Workers with pressure washers are scrubbing the graffiti off the wall. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Walgreens at the corner of Pass Rd. and Hwy. 49 was vandalized with anti-police graffiti.

Pressure washers scrubbing profane graffiti off the side of the Walgreens at Hwy 49 and Pass Rd. pic.twitter.com/qplompqjaU — Michelle Masson WLOX (@michelle_masson) August 1, 2017

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident and turned over to youth court, according to Gulfport police.

Workers with pressure washers are scrubbing the graffiti off the wall.

