Student readers help their teacher earn national honors

Melodie Cherry, first-grade teacher at Lizana Elementary School, has been named to the Renaissance National Honor Roll. (Photo source: Harrison Co. School District)

A Harrison County School District teacher is being honored for her role in the classroom. Melodie Cherry, a first-grade teacher at Lizana Elementary School, has been named to the Renaissance National Honor Roll for her performance in advancing her students' achievements in the Accelerated Reader program.

Renaissance, the leader in K-12 learning analytics, recognizes educators around the nation who have implemented reading or math practice programs successfully.

"The Harrison County School District is committed to empowering excellence in everyone, and providing a safe, healthy, and caring learning environment with quality instruction," said Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill.

"Mrs. Cherry has exemplified this vision and mission in her classroom. This accomplishment makes Lizana Elementary and the community proud to have her on our team!"

