Students will enter brand new Biloxi Junior High this Friday

Teachers at Biloxi Junior High are excited about the brand new school that welcomes students back from summer break this Friday. (Photo source: WLOX)

The school includes 51 classrooms, four STEM labs, and three computer labs. (Photo source: WLOX)

Teachers at Biloxi Junior High are excited about their new school. Students returning to class this Friday will walk into a brand new, $35 million facility with state of the art labs, a modern cafeteria, and expansive library.

The new junior high school is large, some 195,000 square feet. Built for future growth, the facility can accommodate 1,400 students.

As construction crews apply finishing touches, teachers gather for their first staff meeting. With the start of school just three days away, they are excited about all this new space.

“For a lot of the teachers, it was our first time to see the cafeteria, so we're all just big smiles on our faces and excited,” said Stephanie Dodd. “Ready to get this year going.”

Dodd, a science teacher, is overjoyed by the new lab facilities.

“I'm so excited to bring my students into this lab. We plan on bringing them in here at least once a week and doing some fun activities that involve science, technology, engineering, and math and hope to get them excited about learning science,” said Dodd.

It will take some unpacking and setting up before all the new space is ready, including the large library, complete with its modern looking reading chairs.

The fine arts wing includes not only an expansive band hall, but separate spaces for strings and a piano lab.

The life skills learning area looks like a modern kitchen, complete with a fridge, stove, and laundry equipment.

This new junior high is located adjacent to Biloxi High School. It’s something that should prove beneficial to students at both schools.

“It's nice as well to have all of our secondary students, seventh through 12th, here on the same campus. They can share these resources. It's going to work well for athletics, for academics, and for our fine arts programs,” said Jennifer Pyron, public relations director for the school district.

School starts Friday, but students and parents are invited to a meet and greet this Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Yates Construction is the general contractor on the $35 million project.

