Educators get hyped for upcoming school year

The final days of summer break are upon us. Students will return to classrooms across the coast very soon.

Educators across the coast are prepping for another year in class, but many of the preps may not be quite like what happens at the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.

It was a party for educators. The Pascagoula-Gautier School District's annual convocation is becoming a tradition that teachers look forward to. That includes Donna Stratton, who’s entering her 35th year in the classroom.

"This is a great kickoff for us, because we put a lot of effort into the momentum started and then we continue throughout the year," said Stratton.

Then there are newcomers, like Brenna Ferrell, who’s on the cusp of her first year.

"I really feel like this school district is full of teachers and administrators who are really behind us and on our side, and I'm really excited about working with them," Ferrell said.

The school district's 1,300 plus faculty members filled Pascagoula High School's gym to dance and have a wild time. According to Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich, there was a lot to celebrate. Among the district's successes, a steady graduation rate increase over the past five years.

"Our team's job is to come in and motivate people, and it's also to have a good time, welcome everybody back, and not apply all this pressure. Let's just make school a fun place to come to and let our children and our community see the human side of what we do," said Rodolfich.

Rodolfich hopes to continue seeing positive results come out of this body of educators. The first day of school for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District is Friday.

