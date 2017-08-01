Westbound lanes of Pass Rd. closed to repair road cave in

The roadwork could take until Aug. 9 to be completed. (Photo source: WLOX)

Gulfport public works crews need a bit more space to make repairs to Pass Rd. near the Community Bank building.

Public works Director Wayne Miller just told WLOX News Now they’re making traffic on Pass Rd. through that portion of east Gulfport one lane in each direction.

City crews will close the westbound lanes and the turn lane. They’ll do that so they can fix leaking sewer pipes that caused a road cave in.

While that work is taking place, traffic will shift to the south, creating one-way traffic in each direction from Ford St. to Lindh Rd.

The roadwork could take until Aug. 9 to be completed, so drivers can expect traffic backups on that portion of Pass Rd. for at least a week.

