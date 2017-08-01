Poplarville man gets 30 years, 15 behind bars, for child porn showing toddlers

A 23-year-old Poplarville man will spend the next 15 years behind bars, and another 15 under supervision, after pleading guilty to child exploitation earlier this month.

Darryl Warner III admitted to possessing hundreds of images showing the sexual abuse of children under 8 years old. Investigators with the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit said the videos and pictures showed adult men forcing infants to perform oral sex, and it also showed men raping young girls.

"Another pervert is behind bars and away from our children thanks to the work of our cybercrime division and the sentencing by Judge McDonald," said Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood. "This is some of the most important work our office handles—protecting the children in our state and convicting those who put them in harm’s way."

Warner was sentenced to a total of 30 years - 15 to be served and 15 suspended with post-release supervision. Upon his release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Warner must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.